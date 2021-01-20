Pfizer vaccine protects against UK coronavirus variant, study shows

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech will likely protect recipients against the fast-spreading coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K., according to a study published Jan. 19 in bioRxiv.

The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, tested 16 blood samples from people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The samples were tested against a synthetic replication of the U.K. coronavirus variant, as well as a replication of the original strain from Wuhan, China.

The study authors, two of which are BionNTech cofounders, found "no biologically significant difference in neutralization activity" when observing the blood samples' reactions to the two different variants.

More articles on pharmacy:

Former Merck employee arrested, charged with stealing trade secrets

Severe allergic reactions spur California warning against batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Mercy to operate 22 supermarket pharmacies in St. Louis area

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.