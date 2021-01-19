Mercy to operate 22 supermarket pharmacies in St. Louis area

Chesterfield, Mo.-based health system Mercy will acquire all 22 of the pharmacies owned by Dierbergs Markets, the companies announced Jan. 19.

Mercy's acquisition of the pharmacies, located in the metro St. Louis area, brings the health system's number of pharmacies in the region from 12 to 34. Under the agreement, Mercy can establish additional pharmacies at Dierbergs locations in the future.

"Adding the Dierbergs pharmacy locations will further Mercy’s community health efforts in the St. Louis region, which includes our focus on urgent care with our Mercy-GoHealth centers and our growing number of outpatient locations," Stephen Mackin, the executive vice president of Mercy and president of Mercy St. Louis Community, said in a news release.

The deal is expected to close in the spring, pending approvals.

