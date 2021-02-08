More than 800 drug prices increased in January by an average of nearly 5%
In January, 832 drugs' list prices increased by an average of 4.6 percent, the largest increase the pharmaceutical industry has experienced in years, according to a Feb. 2 report from prescription discount company GoodRx.
Below are the 15 drugs whose prices increased the most from January 2019 to January 2021, along with their total price increase percentage during that time period.
- Lidoderm: 34.8 percent increase
- Percocet: 33.4 percent increase
- Cosmegen: 30 percent increase
- Desoxyn: 30 percent increase
- Nucynta: 29.7 percent increase
- Xtampza Er: 29.7 percent increase
- Nucynta Er: 29.7 percent increase
- Frova: 29.7 percent increase
- Theo-24: 29.7 percent increase
- Onfi: 28.9 percent increase
- Sabril: 28.9 percent increase
- Xenazine: 28.9 percent increase
- Northera: 27.3 percent increase
- Pre-Pen: 26.1 percent increase
- Conzip: 26 percent increase
