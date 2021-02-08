More than 800 drug prices increased in January by an average of nearly 5%

In January, 832 drugs' list prices increased by an average of 4.6 percent, the largest increase the pharmaceutical industry has experienced in years, according to a Feb. 2 report from prescription discount company GoodRx.

Below are the 15 drugs whose prices increased the most from January 2019 to January 2021, along with their total price increase percentage during that time period.

Lidoderm: 34.8 percent increase



Percocet: 33.4 percent increase



Cosmegen: 30 percent increase



Desoxyn: 30 percent increase



Nucynta: 29.7 percent increase



Xtampza Er: 29.7 percent increase



Nucynta Er: 29.7 percent increase



Frova: 29.7 percent increase



Theo-24: 29.7 percent increase



Onfi: 28.9 percent increase



Sabril: 28.9 percent increase



Xenazine: 28.9 percent increase



Northera: 27.3 percent increase



Pre-Pen: 26.1 percent increase



Conzip: 26 percent increase

