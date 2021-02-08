Mark Cuban is building an $11M drug manufacturing plant in Dallas

Mark Cuban's new generic drug business, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., is building an $11 million drug manufacturing facility in Dallas, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

Construction is to begin on the 22,000-square-foot facility this month and be completed by next year, the Dallas Business Journal reported Feb. 5.

The billionaire investor and "Shark Tank" TV show star announced the company in January, saying it is dedicated to producing low-cost versions of high-cost generic drugs and pledged to "provide radical transparency in how we price our drugs."

