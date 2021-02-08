20 most expensive prescription drugs in 2021
Drug prices in the U.S. are about 256 percent higher than those in other countries, according to recent research.
Below is a list of the 20 most expensive prescription drugs in the U.S., based on the official price their manufacture assigned to them, as compiled by prescription discount company GoodRx. This list excludes medications that must be administered by a healthcare practitioner.
- Zokinvy (Eiger BioPharmaceuticals): $86,040
- Myalept (Aegerion Pharmaceuticals): $74,159
- Mavenclad (EMD Serono): $60,371
- Ravicti (Horizon Therapeutics): $57,998
- Actimmune (Horizon Therapeutics): $55,310
- Oxervate (Dompé): $48,498
- Takhzyro (Takeda): $46,828
- Juxtapid (Aegerion Pharmaceuticals): $46,502
- Cinryze (Takeda): $45,465
- Chenodal (Travere Therapeutics): $42,570
- Gattex (Takeda): $41,664
- H.P. Acthar (Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals): $39,864
- Orladeyo (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals): $37,308
- Tegsedi (Akcea Therapeutics): $35,638
- Ayvakit (Blueprint Medicines): $33,568
- Vitrakvi (Bayer Pharmaceuticals): $32,800
- Qinlock (Decipera Pharmaceuticals): $32,000
- Korlym (Corcept Therapeutics): $31,440
- Cerdelga (Genzyme): $28,599
- Idhifa (Celgene): $28,246
