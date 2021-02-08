20 most expensive prescription drugs in 2021

Drug prices in the U.S. are about 256 percent higher than those in other countries, according to recent research.

Below is a list of the 20 most expensive prescription drugs in the U.S., based on the official price their manufacture assigned to them, as compiled by prescription discount company GoodRx. This list excludes medications that must be administered by a healthcare practitioner.

Zokinvy (Eiger BioPharmaceuticals): $86,040



Myalept (Aegerion Pharmaceuticals): $74,159



Mavenclad (EMD Serono): $60,371



Ravicti (Horizon Therapeutics): $57,998



Actimmune (Horizon Therapeutics): $55,310



Oxervate (Dompé): $48,498



Takhzyro (Takeda): $46,828



Juxtapid (Aegerion Pharmaceuticals): $46,502



Cinryze (Takeda): $45,465



Chenodal (Travere Therapeutics): $42,570



Gattex (Takeda): $41,664



H.P. Acthar (Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals): $39,864



Orladeyo (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals): $37,308



Tegsedi (Akcea Therapeutics): $35,638



Ayvakit (Blueprint Medicines): $33,568



Vitrakvi (Bayer Pharmaceuticals): $32,800



Qinlock (Decipera Pharmaceuticals): $32,000



Korlym (Corcept Therapeutics): $31,440



Cerdelga (Genzyme): $28,599



Idhifa (Celgene): $28,246

More articles on pharmacy:

J&J submits FDA application for COVID-19 vaccine

Pentagon to deploy troops to help with COVID-19 vaccine administration

AstraZeneca's vaccine may not effectively protect against South Africa variant, small trial shows

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.