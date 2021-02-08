20 most expensive prescription drugs in 2021

Drug prices in the U.S. are about 256 percent higher than those in other countries, according to recent research.

Below is a list of the 20 most expensive prescription drugs in the U.S., based on the official price their manufacture assigned to them, as compiled by prescription discount company GoodRx. This list excludes medications that must be administered by a healthcare practitioner.

  1. Zokinvy (Eiger BioPharmaceuticals): $86,040

  2. Myalept (Aegerion Pharmaceuticals): $74,159

  3. Mavenclad (EMD Serono): $60,371

  4. Ravicti (Horizon Therapeutics): $57,998

  5. Actimmune (Horizon Therapeutics): $55,310

  6. Oxervate (Dompé): $48,498

  7. Takhzyro (Takeda): $46,828

  8. Juxtapid (Aegerion Pharmaceuticals): $46,502

  9. Cinryze (Takeda): $45,465

  10. Chenodal (Travere Therapeutics): $42,570

  11. Gattex (Takeda): $41,664

  12. H.P. Acthar (Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals): $39,864

  13. Orladeyo (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals): $37,308

  14. Tegsedi (Akcea Therapeutics): $35,638

  15. Ayvakit (Blueprint Medicines): $33,568

  16. Vitrakvi (Bayer Pharmaceuticals): $32,800

  17. Qinlock (Decipera Pharmaceuticals): $32,000

  18. Korlym (Corcept Therapeutics): $31,440

  19. Cerdelga (Genzyme): $28,599

  20. Idhifa (Celgene): $28,246

