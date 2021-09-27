How CVS, Walgreens are preparing to administer COVID-19 boosters

Now that millions of Americans are eligible to receive COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer, the country's largest pharmacy chains — CVS and Walgreens — are preparing to administer the shots. Below are five things to know about the companies' plans, according to a Sept. 24 report from The Wall Street Journal.

CVS and Walgreens said they would rely on booster-seekers to accurately report their eligibility. Booster-seekers will have to present their CDC vaccine cards to verify they received two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, with the second dose being administered at least six months ago.



For booster shots, CVS and Walgreens are asking patients to schedule appointments instead of walking in.



Both CVS and Walgreens are struggling with labor shortages. Both companies have said they plan to increase their minimum hourly wage to attract more workers to help with the booster campaign.



CVS said it was looking to quickly fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day virtual career event held on Sept. 24.



Walgreens is offering bonuses to pharmacists and staff members who become certified as pharmacy technicians capable of administering shots. The company is also offering $5 in loyalty-card rewards to customers who get boosters in its stores.