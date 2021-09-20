CVS Health looks to rapidly hire 25,000 workers amid increased COVID-19 demand

CVS Health is looking to quickly fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day virtual career event this month, according to a Sept. 20 news release.

The company said the national career event, scheduled for Sept. 24, will help CVS hire positions to respond to the needs of communities in the fall and winter when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and to handle demand for COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

CVS has full-time, part-time and temporary positions available for licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations, as well as available positions for retail store associates.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," Neela Montgomery, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy, said in the company news release. "But this year we're looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country."

CVS Health announced its recruitment push days after the FDA's vaccine advisory committee voted Sept. 17 against a booster for the general population, but recommended the FDA authorize boosters for people ages 65 and older and those at risk of severe COVID-19.

As part of CVS Health's efforts, the company said it is offering a cash bonus to workers who refer full-time pharmacists or pharmacy technicians who are hired into the company.

