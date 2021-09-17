7 takeaways from the FDA vaccine panel meeting

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee met Sept. 17 to discuss Pfizer's request for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The committee voted against a booster for the general population, but voted to recommend the FDA authorize boosters for people ages 65 and older and those at risk of severe COVID-19.

The meeting only discussed authorization of Pfizer booster shots, not Moderna or Johnson & Johnson ones, as the FDA hasn't finished reviews of data for those two vaccines.

Seven takeaways from the meeting:

The panel experts presented conflicting data on whether boosters are needed, as they discussed a complex array of data from a variety of sources, The New York Times reported. The experts said that vaccination is still powerfully protective against severe illness and hospitalization in the majority of people in all studies published so far, but that vaccines appear to be less effective against infections in people of all ages, especially those exposed to the delta variant, according to the Times.



