Where things stand on boosters: 5 things to know

Many Americans have felt confused by the seemingly conflicting COVID-19 booster announcements made by the CDC, FDA and White House in recent weeks. Many are seeking answers to key questions about the country's booster plan, including who exactly is eligible and how Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients fit into the agenda.

On Sept. 22, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans who are ages 65 and older, have a job that increases their risk of infection or are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

On Sept. 23, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for tens of millions of Americans. However, the CDC's vaccine panel voted, 9-6, not to endorse boosters for people with jobs that increase their risk of infection, going against the FDA's authorization.

In a rare move on Sept. 24, Dr. Walensky overruled the CDC's advisory panel, saying people whose jobs put them at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection should be eligible for Pfizer boosters.

Below are five things to know about where the country's COVID-19 booster plan stands: