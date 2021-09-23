CDC panel backs Pfizer COVID-19 booster for more Americans: 5 details

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Sept. 23 to endorse booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for tens of millions of Americans.

The FDA Sept. 22 granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer boosters in Americans who are ages 65 and older, have a job that increases their risk of infection and are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

Notably, the CDC's vaccine panel voted 9-6 not to endorse boosters for people with jobs that increase their risk of infection, going against the FDA's authorization, The New York Times reported.

Five takeaways from the panel's vote: