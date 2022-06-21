Women more likely to experience long COVID-19, study finds

Four weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 and feeling symptoms, women encountered recurring symptoms more often than men, according to a study published June 21 in Current Medical Research and Opinion.

The research compared 35 studies that tracked men and women's persistent COVID-19 symptoms between December 2019 and May 31, 2021, before vaccines were widely available.

Of the 1,393,355 study participants, female patients were more likely than male patients to experience depression; ear, nose, or throat; musculoskeletal; and respiratory symptoms. Men were more likely to experience acute kidney injury.

Women also were more likely to have dermatological, gastrointestinal and neurological long COVID-19 symptoms.

The article's authors wrote that "the size of female cohorts and sex-disaggregated data analysis and reporting are insufficient in medical research" and said further studies tracking long COVID-19 should report differences among sexes.

Researchers are continuing to evaluate the potential causes of long COVID-19, including probes into the possibility of a perpetual virus, blood vessel damage and the immune system struggling to bounce back.