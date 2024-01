This year, healthcare professionals are focused on patient and staff safety, a recent Becker's poll found.

The poll, posted in mid-January, asked participants to vote on which measures their organizations are most focused on improving this year.

Of 287 respondents, 53% identified patient and staff safety as their top goal, while 20% are focusing most on hospital acquired infections, 18% voted for wait times and 9% said "other."

Becker's has no insights on respondents' organizations or roles.