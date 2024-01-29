Texas Children's leads in pediatric organ transplants for 7th year

Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital has performed 100 more transplants than any other pediatric hospital in the U.S. in the last decade. And 2023 was the seventh consecutive year the hospital has led in organ transplants.

In 2023, the hospital performed 99 pediatric organ transplants, making it a leader in complex pediatric surgeries by a count of 14, according to a Jan. 29 news release.

"To lead the nation in pediatric transplants for seven consecutive years is an outstanding achievement that wouldn’t be possible without our amazing team," Larry Hollier, MD, surgeon-in-chief and chair of the Texas Children’s Hospital Department of Surgery stated. "What makes that distinction even more meaningful is that our transplant outcomes are also among the best in the nation. Our multidisciplinary team of transplant experts ensures that patients receive best-in-class care through each step of the transplant process — transplant evaluation, surgery and lifelong follow-up care."