Task force floats new fall prevention guidelines

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force proposed new recommendations on interventions to prevent falls in older adults Dec. 5.

The task force recommends exercise interventions to prevent falls in adults 65 and older who live at home. In certain situations, clinicians should also talk to older patients about whether additional interventions — such as cognitive behavior therapy, nutrition therapy and medication management — could lower their fall risk.

"Additional interventions beyond exercise can help some older adults further reduce their risk of falling," James Stevermer, MD, a task force member and vice chair for clinical affairs at the University of Missouri in Columbia, said in a news release. "Clinicians can talk to patients about their personal circumstances, such as history of past falls and values and preferences, to help determine who may, or may not, benefit."

The recommendations are open for public comment through Jan. 8.

