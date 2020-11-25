Surgery guidance updated for hospitals struggling with capacity constraints

Four healthcare groups again updated their guidance for hospitals to maintain essential surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Hospital Association, American College of Surgeons, American Society of Anesthesiologists and Association of periOperative Registered Nurses released guidance Nov. 23 that builds upon their last update in August.

The revised road map contains principles and considerations to guide physicians, nurses and facilities in their care as hospitals across the United States that are near or at bed and ICU capacity due to COVID-19 patient volumes.

Find the revised "Roadmap for Maintaining Essential Surgery During COVID-19 Pandemic" here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.