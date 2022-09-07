RWJBarnabas hospital now offering gender-affirming surgery 

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, N.J.,recently performed its first gender affirmation surgery for a transgender woman, making it one of only two hospitals in the state to offer such procedures.

The procedures are performed by plastic surgeon Jonathan Keith, MD, and urologist and robotic surgeon Nitin Patel, MD, according to a Sept. 6 news release from the health system.

"We were proud to lead the way in New Jersey as the first in the state to provide specialized primary care services for the LGBTQ+ community at our Babs Siperstein PROUD Center," said Tony Cava, president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset. "With the addition of gender affirmation surgery, we can now offer the full scope of LGBTQ+ medical care, from HIV prevention and wellness checkups to hormone therapy, behavioral health services and surgery."