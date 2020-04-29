Pregnant COVID-19 patients no worse off than nonpregnant counterparts, study finds

Pregnant women with COVID-19 do not have worse outcomes than other women with the disease, according to a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Researchers in China analyzed the medical records of 28 pregnant and 54 nonpregnant women of reproductive age hospitalized with COVID-19 from Jan. 15 to March 15.

They found no link between pregnancy and the severity of disease or the amount of time it took for the virus to clear from the patient's body.

There was also no link between pregnancy and length of hospital stay.

Of the pregnant women, 22 delivered 23 infants, none of whom were infected with the new coronavirus.

