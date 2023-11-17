2 dead in New Hampshire hospital shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting at Concord-based New Hampshire State Hospital that left two people dead Nov. 17.

Police received a 911 call at 3:38 p.m. ET about an active shooter at the state-run psychiatric hospital, New Hampshire State Police Col. Mark Hall said during a Nov. 17 media briefing. The suspect allegedly entered the hospital's lobby and shot one individual, according to to Mr. Hall. A state trooper, on duty at the hospital, promptly engaged and fatally shot the suspect.

First responders immediately performed CPR on the shooting victim who was transferred to Concord (N.H.) Hospital and later pronounced dead.

As of Nov. 17 at 11:50 p.m. ET, police were still working to determine the suspect's identity.

"All patients are safe and there is no active threat to the public," the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a Nov. 17 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The scene remains active while authorities investigate a suspicious vehicle."

New Hampshire State Hospital is an 185-bed acute care facility with its own security force and metal detectors, according to CBS affiliate WBZ. The hospital remains open but is not permitting visitors.

"We are shocked and saddened by today's incident at New Hampshire Hospital," Lori Weaver, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services, said during the media briefing. "All patients and hospital staff are safe. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim, as well as our colleagues who have been impacted."

Editor's note: This article was updated with additional information Nov. 17 at 10:50 p.m. CT.