Police kill armed patient at Baylor Scott & White hospital

Police fatally shot a patient in the emergency wing of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Irving on June 29 after he opened fire on officers, according to local news reports.

A spokesperson for the Irving, Texas, police said officers responded at the medical center about 8 p.m. after a nurse reported that a patient in the emergency room had a gun.

"It wasn't a situation where she walked in and someone's like, 'Oh, I accidentally brought my gun in here,'" Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves said in a news conference, as reported by NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. "It was his behavior with the possession of that firearm that caused her concern, and that's why she called the police department."

A hospital officer and an Irving officer who happened to be at the hospital confronted the 34-year-old man, who fired at them and fired again when more officers arrived, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Several officers were in the room and shot back at the patient, who died from his injuries. No one else was hurt, police said.

It's unclear how many officers were in the room, how many shots were fired at the patient or whether the man was in a hospital bed during the shooting. It's also unclear why the man had been admitted to the hospital.

This report will be updated as more information from the investigation is made available.