Person shoots self in leg at Connecticut hospital: Police

An individual suffered a nonfatal self-inflicted firearm injury at Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital on Aug. 10, according to local authorities.

Bridgeport Public Information Officer Terron Jones said officers responded to the facility shortly after 7 p.m. after someone reported hearing a gunshot in the hospital's lobby, the Connecticut Post reported. Hospital staff told authorities that "someone shot themselves in the leg," Mr. Jones said in an emailed statement to the publication.

Bridgeport police are investigating the incident, which did not affect hospital operations. Authorities did not say whether the situation has led to an arrest.

"The person was not a patient or employee, and no patients were hurt," Bridgeport Hospital President Anne Diamond told Becker's. "We continue to cooperate with the Bridgeport Police Department in their investigation."