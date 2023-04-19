Patient killed in golf cart accident at Atrium hospital

One patient was killed and two people were injured in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C., the hospital confirmed to Becker's April 19.

The April 14 incident involved one of the hospital's valet golf carts that transports patients and visitors to and from the parking decks.

Three people were treated immediately by the hospital's emergency medicine and trauma teams. Two were treated and released. One, a patient, passed away.

"While we have every indication this was a tragic accident, we are conducting a thorough investigation to learn exactly how this occurred, and, most importantly, to ensure an event such as this does not happen again," a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's.