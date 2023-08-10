Patient escapes hospital by rappelling with towels: Police

A patient in custody of corrections officers escaped New York City-based Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital by rappelling down the side of the building with towels, ABC affiliate WABC reported Aug. 10.

Yenchun Chen, 44, was taken to the hospital for cardiac issues Aug. 4. A few days later, he asked authorities for several towels to take a shower with, but when officers checked on him in the shower, they found the window opened and Mr. Chen nowhere to be found.

Police said Mr. Chen used towels to rappel down the side of the building, landed on an air conditioning unit on the second floor then allegedly used a ladder to reach the street. He then hopped into a cab.

Mr. Chen was arrested in early August for criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the report. Police are still searching for him.