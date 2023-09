Two EMTs are in critical condition and a patient is dead after a Jeep crashed into an ambulance in Huntsburg, Ohio, News 5 Cleveland reported Sept. 26.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m. They found the ambulance flipped onto its side and pronounced the patient dead at the scene. The ambulance driver and another EMT were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers said the Jeep driver was suspected of driving under the influence.