Patient dies by suicide in Pennsylvania hospital

A man was found dead by suicide after he sneaked a gun into H. John Heinz III VA Medical Center in O'Hara, Pa., Trib Live reported Oct. 16.

First responders found William Grant, 73, unresponsive around 3 p.m. Oct. 10. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office said he suffered a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide.

VA officials said he had sneaked a gun into the facility.

The hospital declined to comment, citing privacy considerations, but said they are investigating the incident.

We "will review this loss of life to ensure the continued safety of our veteran patients, staff members and visitors," VA spokesperson Shelley Nulph told Trib Live. "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased during this time of loss."