Only 14% of hospitals are prepared to treat children: 7 notes

Only 14 percent of emergency departments nationwide are certified as ready to treat children or are children's hospitals designed to care for young people, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 1.

A 2023 study found more than 1,400 children's deaths could have been prevented over a six-year period if every department were prepared for pediatric cases.

Yet most hospitals have not taken action, according to the Journal's investigation. In 25 states, there is no check for pediatric preparedness. The newspaper also found more than 70 percent of emergency departments have completed a federally funded assessment to gauge their readiness for children, but results are confidential.

The Journal found only three states — Illinois, New Jersey and Tennessee — have mandatory preparedness programs, and 22 states have voluntary programs. Of those states, only five have more than 50 percent of their hospitals prepared for pediatric patients: Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, Tennessee and Utah. Meanwhile, 15 states had hospitals with less than 5 percent of emergency departments deemed prepared for pediatric patients.

Here are five more things to know: