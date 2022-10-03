Ochsner physicians share insights to optimize safety, quality metrics

Experts from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health detail their methods for monitoring patient safety and quality metrics in a new book.

Optimizing Widely Reported Hospital Quality and Safety Grades is a "playbook" for healthcare systems to understand and improve publicly reported metrics, according to an Oct. 3 news release from the health system.

The book was co-written by Ochsner Health's medical director of hospital quality, Sandra Kemmerly, MD, and its vice president for medical affairs, quality and patient safety, Armin Schubert, MD.

"Healthcare teams have been put to the test in recent years and yet have remained determined to provide quality care for patients in need," Robert Hart, MD, the health system's chief medical officer, said in the release. "Our teams have risen above these challenges, and now share the Ochsner playbook for quality, with best practices for physicians and healthcare systems who are just as dedicated to improving quality and safety in their organization."