NYC Health + Hospitals expands lifestyle medicine program

NYC Health + Hospitals' lifestyle medicine program has expanded to a fifth hospital, the New York City-based system said March 1.

The program was piloted at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in 2019 and garnered significant interest among patients, with more than 850 people requesting to enroll in the first few months.

The nine-month program is designed to help patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension make evidence-based lifestyle changes to support their health.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Vanderbilt in Staten Island is the latest hospital to offer the program, accommodating up to 32 new patients monthly.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln is slated to be the sixth site to offer the program. The health system said it expects to accommodate nearly 4,000 patients annually once its active at all sites.

The expansion comes as many health systems nationwide ramp up weight loss management programs to address the growing prevalence of obesity.