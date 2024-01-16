No reported injuries in Alaska hospital shooting

There are no reported injuries following a Jan. 14 active shooter situation at Dillingham, Alaska-based Kanakanak Hospital, managed by Dillingham-based Bristol Bay Area Health Corp., according to a Jan. 14 news release shared with Becker's.

The shooter attempted to enter the hospital's emergency department in the early morning, but the doors were locked per the hospital's protocol, Jennifer De Winne, COO of the Bristol Bay Area Health Corp., told Becker's on a phone call.

The shooter used a shotgun to fire multiple times and targeted parked cars by the hospital. Following the hospital's active shooter protocol, hospital employees called 911.

The shooter attempted to escape, but was arrested by Dillingham police, Ms. De Winne confirmed with Becker's.

Becker's has reached out to the Dillingham police department for comment and will update this story with new information as able.