Nearly 30% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in UK readmitted, study finds

Nearly one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the U.K. were readmitted, and they experienced multiorgan dysfunction at higher rates than those without COVID-19, according to research published March 31 in the British Medical Journal.

Out of 47,780 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.K. and discharged by Aug. 31, 2020, 14,060 people, or nearly 30 percent, were readmitted, researchers found. Findings also showed 5,875 people died after discharge. Readmission and death occurred at rates four and eight times greater, respectively, compared to the control group.

Additionally, people discharged from the hospital after COVID-19 experienced higher rates of diabetes, major adverse cardiovascular events, chronic kidney disease and chronic liver disease.

Compared to expected rates from the general population, the risk of death, readmission and multiorgan dysfunction after hospital discharge was higher among people under 70 and ethnic minorities.

"Our findings across organ systems suggest that the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of post-covid syndrome requires integrated rather than organ or disease specific approaches," the report said, adding that "urgent research is needed to establish the risk factors."



To view the full study, click here.

