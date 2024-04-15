Memorial Hermann aims for 'quick reactivation' of kidney transplants

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is planning to quickly reactivate its kidney transplant program, which the hospital halted earlier this month after discovering evidence of a physician allegedly altering transplant candidates' medical records, the Houston Chronicle reported April 12.

The teaching hospital told the publication it is working with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston to "make the necessary changes that will allow for the quick reactivation of the kidney transplant program under a different physician leadership structure."

Houston-based Memorial Hermann voluntarily paused liver transplants April 4 and kidney transplants April 9, at the time attributing the actions to a pattern of irregularities with donor acceptance criteria from the database used by United Network for Organ Sharing.

On April 11, the hospital told The New York Times that a physician in its abdominal transplant program admitted to manipulating patient records, potentially preventing some individuals from receiving lifesaving transplants.

Memorial Hermann did not specify when the kidney transplant program may be reactivated or share an update about its liver transplant program, which was also paused as it was led by the same physician.

The hospital is working with affected families, patients and caregivers who are affected by the program closures. Transplant care coordinations are contacting patients to review ongoing care options, including a potential transition to another transplant program, the hospital told the Houston Chronicle on April 12.

Editor's note: Becker's reached out to Memorial Hermann for comment and will update this article if more information becomes available.