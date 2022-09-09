Medical groups warn of patient safety risks post-Roe

State abortion laws are limiting patients' access to medically necessary drugs and hindering clinicians from using their professional judgment, four medical groups said in a joint statement Sept. 8.

The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and National Community Pharmacists Association cited several examples in which ambiguity around the legal risks of prescribing or dispensing drugs that could be used to induce abortion has disrupted patient care.

"At some health systems and hospitals, we have heard reports of legal counsel, tasked with minimizing legal exposure for their institution and employees, prioritizing caution over access and advising against providing certain medications," the groups said.

To help physicians and pharmacists navigate a confusing legal landscape in the wake of Roe v. Wade's overturning, state boards, health agencies and other policymakers must issue clear guidance on the prescribing and dispensing of drugs that could be used to induce abortion, the groups said.

"Without such guidance, we are deeply concerned that our patients will lose access to care and suffer irreparable harm," they said.

Read the full statement here.