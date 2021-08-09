Medical group releases guidance on post-COVID-19 fatigue

The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation has released the first clinical guidance on the treatment of post-COVID-19-related fatigue. It marks the first clinical guidance on treating long-haulers released since the CDC's interim guidance issued June 14.

The guidance statement on long COVID-19 fatigue was published in The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation's PM&R journal Aug. 6. The organization plans to release additional long COVID-19 guidance statements on cognitive impairment, breathing discomfort, cardiac and autonomic issues, neuropsychology, and pediatrics.

"The guidance statements are generally acceptable approaches to the assessment and treatment of [post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, or PASC — the official term for long COVID-19]," said Benjamin Abramoff, MD, co-chair of the academy's PASC collaborative. "The recommendations attempt to define practices that meet the needs of most patients in most circumstances. The ultimate judgement regarding care of a particular patient must be made by the clinician and patient in light of all the circumstances presented by that patient."

The fatigue guidance statement includes clinician recommendations on assessing and treating the condition among COVID-19 long-haulers.

The organization also plans to lead webinars and other efforts to educate clinicians on the guidance.



To view the full guidance statement, click here.