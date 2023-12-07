Las Vegas hospitals treat victims of university shooting

Hospitals and emergency responders are treating victims of a shooting that left four people dead at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Dec. 6, The New York Times reported.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter on campus around 11:45 a.m. PT, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a Dec. 6 media briefing. Authorities said the shooter, described as a middle-aged man, opened fire in the university's business building and died in a shootout with police.

Three other people died in the shooting, and a fourth individual who was shot is in stable condition at Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center in Las Vegas. In total, the level 2 trauma center — located about 4 miles from UNLV's campus — received three patients after the shooting, hospital spokesperson Marissa Mussi told Becker's.

Two police officers who sustained minor injuries while searching for victims were taken to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada — the state's only level 1 trauma center. Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital had police officers staged outside the facility Dec. 6, a spokesperson told Becker's.

Four additional people experiencing panic attacks were also taken to local hospitals, according to Mr. McMahill.

Police said they know the gunman's identity but will not release it until next of kin are notified.