Joint Commission unveils safety campaign for telehealth visits

The Joint Commission has launched a new patient safety campaign that focuses on telehealth visits, the organization said Aug. 31.

The campaign aims to educate patients on how to best navigate virtual healthcare services and is part of The Joint Commission's Speak Up program. The program, launched in 2002, encourages patients to be active members in their care and voice any concerns.

"The appropriate use of telehealth has the power to make healthcare more accessible for patients with diverse health needs and for underserved communities. However, as with any healthcare experience, there is room for human error and miscommunication,” said Ana Pujols McKee, MD, executive vice president, chief medical officer and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at The Joint Commission.



