Infant's body found in New Mexico hospital bathroom

Police are investigating the death of an infant who was found dead in a patient's room at Covenant Health Hobbs (N.M.) Hospital.

Hospital staff discovered the body Sept. 13 in the bathroom of a 16-year-old patient's hospital room, according to a news release from the Hobbs Police Department. The teenage patient was accompanied by her mother at the hospital. Police have not specified whether the patient was related to the infant.

Authorities sent the infant's body to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for autopsy.

"A tragic situation unfolded at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital yesterday, and we are cooperating with the Hobbs Police Department," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's. "Covenant Health will not comment further, but additional questions can be directed to the Hobbs Police Department."

The hospital is part of Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health.