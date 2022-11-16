HHS to partner with health systems on national patient safety alliance

HHS is partnering with some of the country's largest health systems on a national alliance to advance patient safety that will launch next year.

On Nov. 14, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from the CDC, FDA, CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, convened a listening session with CEOs of the some of the largest U.S. health systems and patient safety advocates to discuss the launch of the National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety.

The alliance will launch in 2023 as a "learning community," where participants will share evidence-based approaches to improve patient and healthcare worker safety.

"HHS recognizes that healthcare systems will not make rapid progress alone. The Action Alliance itself will include patients and families as partners and inspire healthcare systems to do so as well," AHRQ said in a news release. "Other stakeholders, including professional societies, insurers, employers, the digital health sector, and industry, will be invited to contribute to advancing the National Action Plan and the efforts of The Action Alliance."

It's not clear which health systems participated, though AHRQ said a video of the session will be available soon.