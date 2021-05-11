Healthgrades recognizes 870 hospitals for patient safety, experience excellence

Healthgrades has identified 870 hospitals as the recipients of its 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award and Outstanding Patient Experience Award, the organization said May 11.

Healthgrades awarded 453 hospitals with its patient safety award for their excellent clinical outcomes among its Medicare population. To determine the recipients, Healthgrades assessed hospitals' 2017-19 outcomes for 14 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. If all U.S. hospitals performed similarly to award winners, an average of 53,624 safety events could have been avoided, Healthgrades found.

The organization also recognized 417 hospitals with its 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. The winners were selected from a pool of 3,297 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to CMS for admissions between January 2019 and December 2019.

To view the complete list of recipients, click here.

