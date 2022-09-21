FDA warns against viral 'Nyquil chicken cooking challenge'

The FDA issued a warning against cooking chicken in NyQuil after a social media challenge went viral.

The trend encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil or similar over-the-counter cough and cold medications, according to a Sept. 15 release from the agency.

"Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways," the FDA wrote. "Even if you don't eat the chicken, inhaling the medication's vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs."

The agency warned people Oct. 1, 2020 about the dangers of another social media challenge: taking Benadryl to hallucinate. Some participants were hospitalized and others died.