Estimates of Americans with long COVID-19, per state

About 11.1 million Americans are living with long COVID-19, according to new estimates from The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Long COVID-19, or persistent symptoms up to six months after being cleared of the illness, affects around 30 percent of individuals who had COVID-19, according to two recent publications from the Journal of the American Medical Association. Symptoms of long COVID-19 are varied and may include neurological challenges, cognitive problems, shortness of breath, fatigue, pain and mobility issues.

The AAPM&R has developed a dashboard estimating long COVID-19 infections. The model assumes that 30 percent of people who recover from acute COVID-19 develop long COVID-19, but users can adjust estimates based on higher or lower percentages. U.S. case data is pulled from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data. U.S. census data uses 2019 estimates.

The estimated number of individuals living with long COVID-19, per state:

Alabama — 194,325

Alaska — 23,943

Arizona — 288,305

Arkansas — 126,882

California — 1,248, 683

Colorado — 177, 536

Connecticut — 106,887

Delaware — 34,312

District of Columbia — 15,656

Florida — 909,465

Georgia — 374,282

Hawaii — 15,778

Idaho — 63,197

Illinois — 437,567

Indiana — 241,006

Iowa — 116,021

Kansas — 105,467

Kentucky — 158,071

Louisiana — 191,261

Maine — 21,821

Maryland — 142,822

Massachusetts — 201,624

Michigan — 297,133

Minnesota — 187,592

Mississippi — 119,477

Missouri — 203,408

Montana — 36,169

Nebraska — 65,702

Nevada — 111,762

New Hampshire — 30,800

New Jersey — 313,582

New Mexico — 64,387

New York — 653,777

North Carolina — 339,251

North Dakota — 33,942

Ohio — 347,432

Oklahoma — 152,402

Oregon — 74,990

Pennsylvania — 372,554

Rhode Island — 42,957

South Carolina — 201,434

South Dakota — 37,240

Tennessee — 278,401

Texas — 1,021,150

Utah — 100,930

Vermont — 7,990

Virginia — 215,854

Washington — 156,149

West Virginia — 52,358

Wisconsin — 211,870

Wyoming — 20,959