Estimates of Americans with long COVID-19, per state

About 11.1 million Americans are living with long COVID-19, according to new estimates from The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Long COVID-19, or persistent symptoms up to six months after being cleared of the illness, affects around 30 percent of individuals who had COVID-19, according to two recent publications from the Journal of the American Medical Association. Symptoms of long COVID-19 are varied and may include neurological challenges, cognitive problems, shortness of breath, fatigue, pain and mobility issues.
The AAPM&R has developed a dashboard estimating long COVID-19 infections. The model assumes that 30 percent of people who recover from acute COVID-19 develop long COVID-19, but users can adjust estimates based on higher or lower percentages. U.S. case data is pulled from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data. U.S. census data uses 2019 estimates.
The estimated number of individuals living with long COVID-19, per state:
Alabama — 194,325
Alaska — 23,943
Arizona — 288,305
Arkansas — 126,882
California — 1,248, 683
Colorado — 177, 536
Connecticut — 106,887
Delaware — 34,312
District of Columbia — 15,656
Florida — 909,465
Georgia — 374,282
Hawaii — 15,778
Idaho — 63,197
Illinois — 437,567
Indiana — 241,006
Iowa — 116,021
Kansas — 105,467
Kentucky — 158,071
Louisiana — 191,261
Maine — 21,821
Maryland — 142,822
Massachusetts — 201,624
Michigan — 297,133
Minnesota — 187,592
Mississippi — 119,477
Missouri — 203,408
Montana — 36,169
Nebraska — 65,702
Nevada — 111,762
New Hampshire — 30,800
New Jersey — 313,582
New Mexico — 64,387
New York — 653,777
North Carolina — 339,251
North Dakota — 33,942
Ohio — 347,432
Oklahoma — 152,402
Oregon — 74,990
Pennsylvania — 372,554
Rhode Island — 42,957
South Carolina — 201,434
South Dakota — 37,240
Tennessee — 278,401
Texas — 1,021,150
Utah — 100,930
Vermont — 7,990
Virginia — 215,854
Washington — 156,149
West Virginia — 52,358
Wisconsin — 211,870
Wyoming — 20,959