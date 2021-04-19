Delay surgery for COVID-19 patients, study findings suggest

COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of postoperative death and hospital-acquired conditions compared to patients without the coronavirus who undergo surgery, according to a study published April 12 in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers used hospital discharge information from a national database and identified 5,470 COVID-19 patients who underwent surgery between April 1 to Nov. 30, 2020. For the analysis, researchers matched the 5,470 COVID-19 patients with the same number of patients who underwent surgery that tested negative for the coronavirus.



The inpatient mortality rate among surgical patients with COVID-19 was 14.8 percent, compared to 7.1 percent among noninfected surgical patients, findings showed. The number of hospital-acquired conditions and patient safety indicators were also higher among the cohort of infected patients.

Researchers did not find significant differences in the rate of complications or median length of hospital stay between the two study cohorts. The type of hospital (public, private or nonprofit) also had no effect on patient outcomes.

"Our findings suggest that COVID-19 infection positivity is an independent risk factor for surgical mortality," the study said. "Postponing surgery should be recommended for patients with a positive preoperative COVID-19 test result when possible unless surgical intervention is absolutely necessary for life or limb saving measures."

