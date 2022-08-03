COVID-19 rebound can occur without Paxlovid treatment, study suggests

Rebounding COVID-19 symptoms may occur in nearly one-third of people infected with the virus, even if they haven't taken Paxlovid, early research suggests.

A team led by researchers at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted the study, which was published Aug. 2 in the medical preprint server MedRxiv and has not been peer-reviewed.

Among 568 COVID-19 untreated outpatients who participated in the study, 27 percent said virus symptoms returned after initially improving. Another 10 percent said symptoms rebounded after previously resolving. Twelve percent of patients saw virus levels rebound, meaning they tested positive several days after receiving a negative test, according to NBC News.

"Viral RNA rebound or symptom relapse in the absence of antiviral treatment is common, but the combination of high-level viral and symptom rebound is rare," researchers said.



