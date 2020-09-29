Colorado shuts down psychiatric hospital, seeks to revoke its license

The state of Colorado shut down a psychiatric hospital in Johnstown and is working to revoke the facility's license, according to ABC affiliate Denver7.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it closed Clear View Behavioral Health Sept. 28 due to "several regulatory violations."

In a release obtained by Denver7, the department said it found several violations during a Sept. 22 visit to the hospital, including nursing services and infection control deficiencies related to COVID-19. Denver7 said the state visit was a surprise inspection spurred by information from a whistleblower.

The state said it plans to permanently revoke Clear View Behavioral Health's license. Colorado had already revoked the hospital's license due to previous regulatory deficiencies but reissued it earlier this year.



View the full report here.

