Allscripts shares data on COVID-19 hospitalizations: 5 things to know

About 1 in 10 middle-aged patients hospitalized with COVID-19 do not survive, according to new data from Allscripts cited by The Washington Post.

Allscripts subsidiary CarePort Health analyzed deidentified EHR data on 6,479 COVID-19 patients from hospitals in 43 states. For reference, the CDC's latest report on COVID-19 hospitalizations included just 1,482 patients.

Allscripts said it is releasing the repurposed data to help hospitals better understand the illness and patients' needs during the pandemic. The EHR vendor noted that the data is still preliminary and only accounts for patients with known outcomes. It does not include patients who are currently still hospitalized with the virus. The data may change as more EHR records are compiled.

Five things to know:

1. Most of CarePort's findings aligned with the CDC's, except for one. The new analysis found patients with chronic kidney disease were 2.5 times more likely to die from COVID-19, even after adjusting for age-related mortality.

2. About 57 percent of hospitalized patients were under the age of 65, while the average age was 59.6.

3. About 4 in 10 patients over age 85 died from the virus.

4. Mortality increased sharply with age for hospitalized patients. Here is a breakdown of mortality rate by age groups:

Age 20 or under: 1 percent

Ages 20 to 44: 4 percent

Ages 45 to 54: 9 percent

Ages 55 to 64: 13 percent

Ages 65 to 74: 23 percent

Ages 75 to 84: 31 percent

Ages 85 and up: 40 percent





5. Men with COVID-19 were 1.3 times more likely to die in the hospital than women, even after controlling for age and chronic illnesses.

To view the Post's full article, click here.

