AHA rolls out patient safety initiative

The American Hospital Association is aiming to energize patient safety work and reaffirm healthcare leaders' commitment to safety through a new national initiative, the organization said Dec. 1.

Through the initiative, AHA plans to give hospitals more tools and data to improve safety, while also elevating successful local innovations to the national scale. The association said it is working closely with data partners to explore how to share more real-time, nationally aggregated insights on continuous improvement efforts.

The initiative will focus on three core safety areas in 2024:

Fostering a culture of safety from the boardroom to the bedside

Identifying and addressing inequities in safety

Enhancing workforce safety

AHA is planning to roll out safety spring, engagement cohorts and other opportunities for member hospitals early next year.

"Through research, engagement, learning collaboratives, data sharing, public storytelling and more, AHA will convene stakeholders and support members as they continuously transform the landscape of patient safety," the organization said.

