The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality outlines 47 practices healthcare providers can adopt or refine to improve patient safety in a new report.

AHRQ's "Making Healthcare Safer III" offers practice-based evidence and guidance for implementing these safety practices in line with national safety goals, which have evolved since the report's second installment was published in 2013.

The resource breaks down the safety practices into 17 different harm areas, listed below:

Diagnostic errors

1. Clinical decision support

2. Result notification systems

3. Education and training

4. Peer review

Failure to rescue

5. Patient monitoring systems

6. Rapid response teams

Sepsis recognition

7. Screening tools

8. Patient monitoring systems

Clostridioides difficile infection

9. Antimicrobial stewardship

10. Hand hygiene

11. Environmental cleaning and decontamination

12. Surveillance

13. Testing

14. Multicomponent prevention interventions

Infections from other multidrug-resistant organisms

15. Chlorhexidine bathing

16. Hand hygiene

17. Active surveillance

18. Environmental cleaning and disinfection

19. Minimize use of devices

20. Communication of MDRO status

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae

21. Contact precautions

Harms due to anticoagulants

22. Anticoagulation management service

23. Use of dosing protocols or nomograms

24. Safe transitions

Harms due to diabetic agents

25. Standardized insulin protocols

26. Teach-back

Reducing adverse drug events in older adults

27. Deprescribing

28. Use of Screening Tool of Older Person's inappropriate Prescriptions criteria

Harms due to opioids

29. Opioid stewardship

30. Medication-assisted treatment

Patient identification errors in the operating room

31. Operating room/surgery-specific practices

Infusion pumps

32. Structured process changes/workflow redesign

33. Staff education and training

Alarm fatigue

34. Safety culture

35. Alarm risk assessment

Delirium

36. Screening and assessment

37. Staff education and training

38. Nonpharmacologic interventions

Care transitions

39. Transitions of care models

Venous thromboembolism

40. Postsurgical prophylaxis using aspirin

Cross-cutting patient safety topics/practices

41. Patient and family engagement

42. Safety culture

43. Clinical decision support

44. Cultural competency

45. Monitoring auditing and feedback

46. Teamwork and team training

47. Education and training through simulation

For more information on each practice, click here.

