44% of COVID-19 admissions involved boosted patients this spring: 3 notes

Forty-four percent of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 this spring were fully vaccinated and boosted, CDC data shows.

The report is based on an analysis of hospitalization data from March 20 to May 31, when the omicron subvariant BA.2 was dominant.

Three report findings:

1. About thirty-nine percent of hospitalized, nonpregnant patients were fully vaccinated and boosted, and 5 percent were fully vaccinated and had received at least two boosters.

"Older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, including those who have been vaccinated, might still be at risk for severe disease as demonstrated by the fact that nearly one half of hospitalized patients during the BA.2 period had received a primary series and ≥1 booster or additional dose," CDC said.

2. Between April and May, hospitalization rates among adults 65 or older increased threefold. Rates for adults under 65 jumped 1.7-fold.

3. Overall, hospitalization rates among unvaccinated adults were still 3.4 times higher than among vaccinated adults.

Read the full report here.