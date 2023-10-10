2 men with guns arrested at New York hospital

Two men with loaded handguns were arrested Oct. 8 at Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital, CBS affiliate WROC reported.

Police responded to reports about a potential armed visitor around 4 p.m. In conjunction with hospital security, police found loaded handguns on two 19-year-old men at the facility.

The men, Phillip Warren and Daymeir Cane, were taken into custody and each charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, the report said.

“We are grateful to the Rochester Police Department for their swift and effective response to the incident that occurred at Rochester General Hospital yesterday," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's. "The safety and security of our patients, team members and visitors is a top priority. Over the last year, under new leadership, our teams have been upgrading the security infrastructure across our vast footprint."

Those efforts have included hiring a new safety and security expert, increasing security patrols and updating access control security measures to limit unauthorized access to the facility, the spokesperson said.