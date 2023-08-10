1 dead after car hits ambulance in Florida

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving an ambulance and a car that left one person dead, ABC affiliate WFTS reported Aug. 9.

The ambulance was transporting a 78-year-old woman to the hospital when it was struck by a car that failed to yield to the emergency vehicle at a green light, police said. The car hit the side of the ambulance. Four EMS personnel inside were not injured, but the patient died later at a local hospital.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital, the report said.