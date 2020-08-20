Wildfires force evacuation of 151-bed California hospital

Wildfires prompted Napa County (Calif.) to issue mandatory evacuation orders Aug. 19 that included Adventist Health St. Helena (Calif.), a 151-bed hospital.

Fifty patients were at the hospital when the evacuation order was issued, a spokesperson told TV station KPIX. The patients were taken to other hospitals, including Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.

Adventist Health St. Helena had ample time to prepare for the evacuation, and the process was "calm and orderly," a hospital spokesperson told KPIX.

The evacuation order was issued due to the Hennessey Fire, which started Aug. 17 after a lighting strike. It is part of the LNU Lighting Complex fire, which has burned more than 124,000 acres across five counties, according to the report.



More articles on patient flow:

New Hampshire hospital postpones surgeries after equipment failure

California hospital to close pediatric unit in November

Activists demand Illinois governor, Chicago mayor keep Mercy Hospital open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.