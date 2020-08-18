California hospital to close pediatric unit in November

Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital announced Aug. 17 that it will close its pediatric unit on Nov. 17.

The 478-bed hospital said it decided to shut down the pediatric program after experiencing a decline in patient volumes in recent years. Closing the pediatric unit will enable the hospital to focus on other specialties and services, the hospital said.

Riverside Community Hospital plans to transition the pediatric unit to a postpartum overflow neonatal intensive care unit. The hospital didn't provide a timeline for the transition plan.

The hospital said it has secured new positions in the hospital for employees who work in the pediatric unit.

